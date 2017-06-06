Buffalo man brings a boost to movie industry to Western New York

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is on a mission to make Western New York a moving making hot spot.
Trent Boling has been in the business for eight years, and is working on four projects to put Buffalo in the spotlight.

He was on set with “Marshall,” the story of Thurgood Marshall which was completely filmed in Buffalo.
Now, another project will premier here this Friday, in hopes of inspiring young people from the city to stay on the right track.
“Chapter and Verse” will be shown at North Park Theatre starting this Friday. Producer Jonathon Sanger also produced “Marshall.”
Boling says its just one of the ways to inspire our community and connect Buffalo as a staple city for making movies.

Boling said, “I want to make sure Buffalo. as it grows, that every city outside of here knows about Buffalo: Atlanta, Hollywood, New York and with my contacts, now I can do that. I can prepare and the whole different events to bring more actual productions here that’s a big part of what I want to do because I believe in Buffalo and I love the way everything is growing right now.”

“Chapter and Verse” will run at the North Park from June 9 to 15. Tickets are $10.50 ($7.50 for seniors) you can visit their website here for tickets or get them at the door.

You can learn more about Boling Entertainment by visiting the company Facebook page. 

