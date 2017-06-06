Buffalo man faces first degree murder charges in stabbing death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is facing first degree murder charges, among other charges, after fatally stabbing the boyfriend of a former girlfriend.

Hillard Smith, 46, of Buffalo, is charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree burglary, third degree assault, two counts of second degree menacing, two counts of third degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of first degree criminal contempt.

Smith is charged with breaking into his former girlfriend’s home at 518 North Division Street and attacking her boyfriend, 42-year-old Justin Johnson of Buffalo, with a knife in April.

Johnson was transported to ECMC where he died of his injuries five days later.

Smith pleaded not guilty and was remanded to jail without bail.

If convicted of all the charges, he faces a possible sentence of life without the possibility of parole.