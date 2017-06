Related Coverage Buffalo man indicted on charges of murder, criminal weapon possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in a deadly Aug. 2016 shooting.

Daren Alexis, 33, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in the case just as jury selection began for his trial in State Supreme Court.

Alexis fatally shot 26-year-old Jadero Kelley of Buffalo on Aug. 5, 2016, in the vicinity of 128 French St.

Alexis previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced 9:30 a.m. July 7.