CRIMESTOPPERS: Up to $1,000 offered for info about man wanted for armed robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted on a bench warrant.

Cedrick Bradberry, 36, is wanted by the United States Marshal Services and Niagara Falls Police Department for a bench warrant for first degree robbery with a firearm, fourth degree grand larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, second degree menacing, and second degree burglary.

He is known to stay at an address on Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls.

The subject may be in possession of a shotgun in his car.

He is described as 5’7″, 175 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bradberry can call 867-6161.

