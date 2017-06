BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An East Aurora man has pleaded guilty to performing an oral sexual act on a six-year-old child.

Charles Ernst, 34, of East Aurora, pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree criminal sex act in Erie County Court.

Ernst faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced 9:30 a.m. July 5. Ernst will also have to register as a sex offender upon release.