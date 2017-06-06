Final Record Theatre location on Main Street to close

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Record Theatre’s final location at 1800 Main St. will close, company president Mike Pierce confirmed Tuesday.

The local record store chain celebrated 40 years of business in 2016. The company started in 1976.

Record Theatre’s second to last location, in the University Plaza in Amherst, closed in March.

The Main Street location will host a going-out-of-business sale starting June 19. Everything in the store will be 30 percent off, and the discounts could increase over the subsequent six weeks.

