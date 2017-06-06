Items included in “Fill the Backpack” donations can help kids be healthier

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Apple sauce and fruit and grain bars are two of the items included in “Fill the Backpack” donation bags, which will go to local children who qualify for free or reduced lunch to ensure that they have enough to eat outside of school.

Foods like those are beneficial to children because they aren’t a source of empty calories, unlike many foods available to children, Fidelis Care chief medical officer Vincent Marcello said.

“Fill the Backpack” is a collaboration between WIVB/WNLO, the Food Bank of WNY, Wegmans, and Fidelis Care. The goal this year is to collect 160,000 lbs. of food for children in WNY.

You can participate by purchasing a $3, $5, or $10 bag of food at Wegmans, available at checkout.

