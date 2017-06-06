Jamestown man found with stolen pistol after attempting to evade police

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – An attempt to evade Jamestown Police ended in criminal weapons charges for a 27-year-old Jamestown man.

James C. B. Blue was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property and second degree criminal possession of a weapon Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, Jamestown Police were dispatched to the area of 1063 E. 2nd St. for a person with a weapon complaint. While at the scene, police saw two subjects evade police contact and enter the rear of 1063 E. St.

Officers set up a perimeter and contacted the owners of the property.

During the investigation, a loaded FNH 40 caliber pistol was found inside of the building.

Further investigation revealed that Blue was one of the subjects who avoided police contact.

The pistol was found to be reported stolen from Cattaraugus County.

Blue was held pending arraignment.