LIVE STREAM: Press conference on flooding in Olcott

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local officials will give a press conference on Niagara County’s approach to reclaiming land lost by reducing flooding to the lake as continued flood warnings come in from the National Weather Service. In addition to providing on-camera interviews, officials will also assist the media in obtaining B-roll of the earth-moving equipment in operation.

Niagara County Infrastructure & Facilities Committee Chairman John Syracuse, R-Newfane, Commissioner of Public Works Garret Meal, Highway Commissioner Dean Lapp are expected to speak.

