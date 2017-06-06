Lockport survivor celebrates 5 year anniversary of ending domestic violence cycle

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this same day 5 years ago Jessica Cassick’s ex was arrested, and out of her life.

“I went into the safe house and I’ve been moving forward ever since,” said Jessica Cassick of Lockport.

She officially broke free from the cycle of domestic violence, thanks to the help of the YWCA’s safe house and transitional programs.

“I went from there into Carolyn’s House in Niagara Falls and then from there into the transitional through the YWCA and then into my apartment now. And the entire time I had this hedge of protection that was the YWCA,” said Cassick.

She returned to the YWCA today, to donate 5 bags filled with items like clothes and shoes. One bag for each year she’s been away from her abuser. Jessica says when she was in the safe house, she was also given donated items for herself and her infant son.

“That resource was amazing I got to pick anything from new underwear to diapers. I got my first box of dishes that I ever had so it was extremely monumental for my progress. Even though it was something small it was something huge for me who came with nothing,” said Cassick.

“Sometimes you try and you try and you try and you get knocked down a little bit, and she never got discouraged. So she had something within her that just let her keep going. She was determined to make a better life for herself and her son” said Cathy Jackson, YWCA Safe House and Transitional Housing Manager.

Since then Jessica has launched her own publishing business and wrote a children’s book about a domestic violence survivor.

“On her own she rebuilt her self esteem, she became educated, she became a better mom,” said Jackson.

On June 11th Jesica will be going to the Beside Brittany Convention in Rochester, which is in memory of a Geneva girl who lost her life to domestic violence. Jessica will be signing copies of her children’s book called “Beside Brittany.”

For more information on Jessica’s publishing business, go to http://imaginewellc.com/