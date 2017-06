BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The city of Buffalo reached its highest recycling numbers to date in the month of May 2017, city mayor Byron Brown’s office reported Tuesday.

Last month, the city’s curbside “green tote” program collected 1,513.77 tons of recycling- the weight of 252 elephants, the mayor’s office stated.

City residents are encouraged to take part in a new recycling initiative called Recycling: Let’s Do This!

For more information or to register for the program, go to www.city-buffalo.com/ .