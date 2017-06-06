Pedestrian hit by driver in Niagara Falls

Image Courtesy: RobShots

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old woman is in the hospital recovering following a late-night accident at John B. Daly boulevard and Falls Street. Police tell News 4 the woman stepped into the street and got hit by a driver from Canada around 9:45 p.m.

That driver swerved, but the pedestrian still hit his passenger side door. Paramedics took her to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the pedestrian was at fault and was ticketed.

