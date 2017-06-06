Pennsylvania man charged in 2015 Dunkirk carjacking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison for a July 2015 carjacking in Dunkirk.

Michael Gonzalez-Colon was convicted of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, on July 20, 2015, Gonzalez-Colon traveled with co-defendants Dimas Colon-Cruz and Denis Cruz from Erie, Pennsylvania to Dunkirk on stolen ATVs. Shortly after arriving in Dunkirk, the ATVs were seized by the Dunkirk Police Department, leaving the defendants without transportation.

After the ATVs were confiscated, the defendant and his co-defendants assaulted an individual in the area of Robin and Second Streets in Dunkirk.

The three defendants brandished firearms during the assault, struck the victim in the face and stole several items from the victim.

Almost immediately after the assault on the first victim, a second victim was assaulted by the defendants and ordered to kneel on the ground and struck in the head with a handgun.

Following the assault, the defendants stole the second victim’s car, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am.

That same night, Lakeside Lawncare in Fredonia was burglarized and several items were stolen including a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

On July 22, 2015, both vehicles were recovered in Erie, Pa.

Charges are pending against Dimas Colon-Cruz and Denis Cruz.