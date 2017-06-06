Police in Paris say “security operation” is underway near Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say an officer shot and injured an attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral and are urging passers-by to stay away from the area.

The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon but did not provide any details. A police official would not provide further information.

Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the center of Paris.

Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years

