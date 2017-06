BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ride-sharing services will touch down in Western New York June 29, in time for Independence Day weekend.

The original start date for ride-sharing services in Western New York was July 9. Both the state Senate and the state House of Assembly drafted legislation to allow the services to start ten days earlier to help curtail drinking and driving over the holiday weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bills into law late Monday.