See how easy it is to “Fill the Backpack”

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children from around Western New York are counting on your help the next time you shop at Wegmans! Our Fill the Backpack campaign continues through Sunday, June 18th.

The stores have pre-packaged brown bags with food. You can simply pick up one (or several bags) and take them to cashier. Wegmans employees take care of the rest.

Our ambitious goal this year is 160,000 pounds of food, but we can do it with your help!

Michele Mehaffy from Wegmans explained how workers select what goes in every bag. “These are the items that the Food Bank wanted to make sure the kids get. We’ve got canned veggies, soup, applesauce cups, mac and cheese, pasta and pasta sauce. A lot of the kids can really even make these items on their own,” Mehaffy explained.