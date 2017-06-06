1,500 jobs coming to WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A leading financial services firm coming to Western New York and bringing 1,500 client servicing and sales consultant positions, Empire State Development announced Tuesday.

ESD will hold a press conference 1 p.m. Wednesday to make the announcement.

Representatives from Strategic Financial Solutions, a New York City-based debt consolidation company, will speak, as well as Howard Zemsky of Empire State Development.

The press conference will be held at 115 Lawrence Bell Drive in Amherst.