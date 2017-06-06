Three charged following search warrant execution in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people are facing charges following a search warrant execution at a Crescent Street apartment following an investigation into stolen property.

Jamestown Police served the search warrant at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving information regarding the location of possible stolen property.

Inside of the apartment, police found stolen property including a 12 gauge shotgun, laptop computers and a large machete.

Officers also found a large quantity of methamphetamine in different areas of the apartment.

During the investigation, officers developed information that the property was stolen from a nearby residence and that a person known to have a warrant was inside that residence, also located on Crescent Street.

Inside of the neighbor’s home, police arrested Misty Harkins, 37, of Jamestown, on an outstanding bench warrant.

Further interviews with the homeowner revealed that he was the victim of a larceny as he described the items he was missing. Some of the items found in the search warrant execution belonged to the neighboring homeowner.

Misty Harkins was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminally using drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

Also charged in the investigation:

Bernard R. Philbrick, Jr., 52 of Jamestown, was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, fifth degree possession of stolen property, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminally using drug paraphernalia, and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Kyle Lewis, 25, of Jamestown, was charged with fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.