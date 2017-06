BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Irish rock U2 will play New Era Field on Sept. 5 on their “The Joshua Tree 2017” tour.

“The Joshua Tree Tour 2017” will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic fifth album.

The Buffalo date was just announced among other newly added dates, including Detroit and San Diego.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. June 12 and are available for $294.50, $169.50, $104.50, $74.50, $39.50. Tickets are available at LiveNation.com,

Ticketmaster.com, or Charge By Phone at 1-800-745-3000.