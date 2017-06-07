AAA memberships can now save you some cash at the grocery store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – AAA members already have coverage for their cars- now AAA membership benefits will extend to their shopping carts.

The organization announced Wednesday that AAA members will now receive discounts on brand-name groceries and household items at Tops Friendly Markets and Price Chopper grocery stores.

Members simply need to link their valid membership number with their grocery store’s loyalty card number, then use their loyalty card at checkout as usual. Discounts will be automatically applied to the featured products.

No coupons are necessary for the discounts.

Current offers are posted at AAA.com/Grocery.

To learn more about AAA Grocery Discounts, or to sign up, visit AAA.com/Grocery or call 1-800-836-2582.

