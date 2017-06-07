Allentown Art Festival is this weekend

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 60th annual Allentown Art Festival is this weekend, bringing over 400 artists to the Allentown Historic Preservation District.

The festival will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (June 10) and  10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday (June 11).

Some exhibiting winners from the 2016 Allentown Art Festival will be returning, including Robin Frisella (First Place drawing/graphics), Linda Lucas (First Place watercolor), Gini Weslowski (First Place jewelry) , Diane Kaylor (First Place mixed media), Bruce Odell (First Place clay) and Brian Newton (First Place creative crafts HARD).

The Allentown Art Festival was started in the spring of 1958, when Jason Natowitz called together a small group of other Allentown business owners to propose an event to stimulate business in the neighborhood. The meeting gave birth to the Allentown Village Society. By August, plans were in place for a September outdoor art show on the streets of the area.

For more information or to see a vendor lineup, click here.

 

