Batavia Downs is hosting a job fair

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is gearing up for a busy summer season with a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 7 in the Paddock Events Room.

Batavia Downs will be hiring food and beverage employees, as well as security, housekeeping, marketing, and positions related to the upcoming live racing season. Full and part time positions are available.

Representatives from each department will be on hand to discuss openings within the facility.

Those who apply will also be entered into a drawing for a free hotel stay and gift certificate to a Batavia Downs Restaurant. Anyone with questions ahead of time can contact the Human Resources Department at Batavia Downs at 585-343-3750 ex 6228.