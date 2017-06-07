Batavia Downs is hosting a job fair

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of Visit Genesee, NY)

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is gearing up for a busy summer season with a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 7 in the Paddock Events Room.

Batavia Downs will be hiring food and beverage employees, as well as security, housekeeping, marketing, and positions related to the upcoming live racing season. Full and part time positions are available.

Representatives from each department will be on hand to discuss openings within the facility.

Those who apply will also be entered into a drawing for a free hotel stay and gift certificate to a Batavia Downs Restaurant.  Anyone with questions ahead of time can contact the Human Resources Department at Batavia Downs at 585-343-3750 ex 6228.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s