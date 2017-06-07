Bills player summons Uber for overnite ride from Chicago

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WIVB) – Buffalo Bills player Shareece Wright hopped an Uber for the 8-hour drive to Buffalo from Chicago for a voluntary Bills practice.

ESPN is reporting that the Bills cornerback summoned an Uber for the trip from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to the Bills practice grounds in Orchard Park. It isn’t clear if he missed a flight or the flight was cancelled.

The overnight drive reportedly cost Wright $632.08 but with a $300 tip the trip topped off at over $900.

Wright signed on with the Bills after two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.