Buffalo Police investigating apparent shooting at Broadway and Brownell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating an apparent shooting at Broadway Street and Brownell Street.
Police responded to a call just before 5 a.m.
According to authorities. a male was transported by ambulance to ECMC.
