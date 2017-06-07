Canisius named as one of 250 private colleges in country to offer most financial aid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canisius College has been ranked one of the top 250 private colleges and universities in the U.S. to offer freshman students the most financial aid, according to a new ranking by Student Loan Report (SLR).

The average financial aid package awarded to incoming freshman students is $32,878, and 98 percent of Canisius students receive some type of financial assistance, Kathleen Davis, vice president for the college’s enrollment management, said.

In the Student Loan Report, financial aid is defined as the average financial aid package awarded to needy, degree-seeking, first-time, full-time freshman students.

Canisius is one of 28 Jesuit colleges in the nation.