BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a 21-year-old woman.

Danielle T. Hill is wanted for violation of a probation warrant and a drug possession warrant. She is described as 5’4″ tall, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Hill is asked to call 867-6161.