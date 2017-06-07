Falls police arrest 13 people in “Operation Spring Cleanup”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — 13 people are in custody after after police conducted a series of search warrants in Niagara Falls Wednesday.

Police say they conducted search warrants in 6 homes across the city of Niagara Falls. Those arrested are facing felony and misdemeanor charges after investigators found marijuana, cocaine and heroin in the raids. One of the women arrested is a registered nurse who is suspected of trading morphine that she may have stolen from work.

“This highlights how serious this epidemic is and the lengths that people are willing to go and the risks and they’ll take to get the opiates. It’s a sad case, but it’s something we have to deal with on a day-to-day basis,” Niagara Falls Police Chief Brian DalPorto said.

The raids were conducted at homes on 22nd Street, Pine Avenue, Porter Road and Independence Avenue.

Police arrested the following people on the following charges:

Joanne C. Leone, 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Henry J. Hudson Jr, unlawful possession of marijuana

Scott Gamache, 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and criminal nuisance

Emily R. Berchtold, criminal possession of a controlled substance and 1st degree loitering

Alexis C. Teschner, 1st degree loitering

Vincent Carbone, 1st degree loitering

Carly G. McEvoy, 1st degree loitering

William M. Welch, 1st degree loitering

Jennifer K. Shanley, 1st degree loitering

Robert E. Evrard, 1st degree loitering

Brett P. Stewart, 3rd and 4th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 4 counts of 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Janet Lynn Gatley, 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Police say more charges are expected.