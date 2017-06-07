First Buffalo School District vs. Carl Paladino hearing is June 22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo School District’s petition for the removal of Carl Paladino from the Board of Education is headed to Albany.

The first hearing for the Buffalo City School District vs. Carl Paladino is scheduled for June 22 in Albany.

The Board of Education passed a resolution 6-3 in Jan. 2017 to file a petition with the State Education Department to remove Paladino from the board following statements he made in Artvoice which some board members and community members considered racist and for sharing information discussed in an executive session about teacher’s contracts.