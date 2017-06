FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Franklinville man is facing several charges after leading New York State Police in a vehicle pursuit.

Anthony I. Sanjurjo, 24, of Franklinville, was charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, and multiple traffic violations Monday.

He was given a return court date of 7 p.m. June 5.