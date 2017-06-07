Free car seat checks will be offered every other Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Department has partnered with the Erie County Parks Department to host free car seat checks at county parks starting Wednesday.

Trained sheriff’s deputies will provide free car seat inspections and demonstrate proper installation methods every other Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

  • June 7, Como Lake Park, (using the Bowen Road Entrance, it’s the first pavilion on the right)
  • June 21, Emery Park
  • July 12, Bennett Beach
  • July 26, Akron Falls
  • August, Erie County Fair (more details to come)

