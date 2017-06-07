New partner with the Fill the Backpack campaign

https://www.fideliscare.org/

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fidelis Care is now a partner in the Fill the Backpack campaign along with News 4, Wegmans, and the Food Bank of Western New York.

Fidelis Care is a health insurance company that offers coverage to New York residents.

Jennifer Lyons, the marketing director the company said community involvement is an integral part of the Fidelis Care’s makeup. “As a faith based health plan, Fidelis Care is driven by the mission to care for those in need. That mission extends beyond health insurance. So this is a great opportunity for us to team up with the Food Bank of Western New York, Wegmans, and News 4 to deliver this initiative and raise awareness about the campaign.”

The Fill the Backpack Campaign is off to a good start. So far we’ve raised 36,276 pounds of food for kids in need.