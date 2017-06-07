News 4 and Milk for Health announce 2017 Scholar Athlete award winners

Award winners received a $1,500 college scholarship.

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 2017 News 4 Scholar Athlete award winners were announced on Wednesday afternoon at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens. The female winner is Madison Klidonas from Niagara Wheatfield and the male winner is Tom Blakelock from Lewiston-Porter. The winners were given a $1,500 scholarship from Milk for Health. Below is the list of the entire year’s winners.

OCTOBER

 Makayla Scheu, Eden 

Swimming – A fast swimmer competing in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle. Has broken 4 school records, qualified for this years state meet. Is also a black belt in karate!

 Austin Reamsnyder,  Maryvale 

Football – Four year varsity starter for the Flyers. Captain since sophomore year. Third in his class. Wants to be an engineer, Rensselaer University.

 NOVEMBER

 Alyssa Helak, Williamsville North 

Swimming – Undefeated senior season, finished 2nd in 100 backstroke and 3rd in 200 freestyle at State meet. Missed USA Olympic trials by 1 second! Heading to LSU to swim for the Tigers this fall.

Colin Lynch, Kenmore West

Cross Country – Captain of the Blue Devils Cross Country team. 3rd in his class. Awarded the Kenmore Tonawanda Youth of the Year Award. All-state band tenor saxophone player. Off to West Point. 

 DECEMBER

 Raeann White, Lake Shore

Basketball – Became a member of the Eagles 1000 career points club in December, named most valuable player. Consistently on the Lake Shore honor roll. Member of the Native American Culture Club at her school. Will play basketball at Buff State.

 Tyler Sanders, Niagara Falls 

Basketball – Four year member of the varsity basketball team. In top 5% of class, member of the National Honor Society. Wants to be a meteorologist, attending Cornell.  

 JANUARY 

 Meghan Neelon, Clarence

Volleyball – Five year member of the Clarence varsity team. Second player ever from WNY to be named to the AVCA Under Armour All-American Team. Headed to play volleyball this fall at Alabama. 

 Eric Bartnik, Cheektowaga 

Football and wrestling – 2 years as the Warriors starting quarterback and 6 years as a varsity wrestler with over 150 career wins. 11 varsity letters from Cheektowaga. Wants to study pharmaceuticals, attending University at Buffalo.  

 FEBRUARY 

 Meghan Roche, Frontier 

Soccer and Hockey – MVP for Frontier soccer three times. Lead the FLOP girls hockey team to the state finals. Top ten in her class at Frontier. Playing hockey at Mercyhurt in the Fall where she will be studying biology to be a physicians assistant. 

 Thomas Blakelock, Lewiston-Porter

Soccer – Played defense for the Lancers, helping lead the team on an unexpected run with two game winning goals. Violinist, named to the conference orchestra of New York State. Valedictorian at Lew-Port high school, off to Swarthmore this fall. 

 MARCH 

 Madison Klidonas,  Niagara Wheatfield

Basketball and Softball – Captained three sports her senior year in Volleyball Basketball in softball. Four year member of the Falcons basketball and softball teams. Top 5 percent of her class. Four year class president at Wheatfield, will play softball at St. John Fisher. 

 Matt Eldridge, Cleveland Hill

Football and Wrestling – 1st team All-State NY football, led Cleve-Hill to Class C sectional title in rushing. Finished fourth in wrestling at states. Studying athletic training at Alfred. 

 APRIL 

 Paige Cocina, West Seneca West

Lacrosse- Midfielder for the Indians. Captained soccer, basketball and lacrosse her senior year. Loves to study science, plans to major in sports medicine. Set to play lacrosse at Mercyhurst in the fall.

 Connor Day, Iroquois 

Football, Wrestling and Baseball – Center fielder for Iroquois. 3-time sectional champion in wresting. Punted for the Chiefs football team. Senior class president. Will wrestle at Gannon in the fall and plans on studying to be a physicians assistant. 

