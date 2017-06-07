Niagara Hospice warns of solicitation scam

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Hospice is warning potential donors of a misleading solicitation which is targeting residents in Niagara County.

An organization known as the Hospice Support Fund based out of Merrifield, Virginia, has been seeking donations by mail in Niagara County, a press release from Niagara Hospice said Wednesday. Donations to that organization do not support Niagara Hospice.

Potential donors who receive mailed solicitations are asked to check them carefully. Any mail from Niagara Hospice will include the organization’s name, logo, and local contact information.

Niagara Hospice most recently sent out appeal letters requesting donations for the Niagara Hospice House in honor of the tenth anniversary of its residential and in-patient hospice services.

Anyone wishing to donate to Niagara Hospice can mail donations to 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094; or make a secure on-line donation at www.NiagaraHospice.org.