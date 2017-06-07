Rochester judge denied bail after missing court appearance for previous DWI

Published:
Judge Leticia Astacio has been denied bail after being arrested on a bench warrant or missing a hearing related to a DWI conviction. (WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Judge Leticia Astacio will remain in jail until her hearing on Thursday after being denied bail Wednesday morning.

Judge William Kocher denied the defense motion to get Astacio out of jail.

On Tuesday, lawyer Ed Fiandach told News 8 that he was back on Astacio’s case after Astacio’s sister fired him via text message without her permission.

Fiandach said he had received a text message from Astacio’s sister late Monday night and that he learned of the development when he looked at his messages Tuesday morning.

Astacio was escorted out of the Hall of Justice in handcuffs Monday after being arrested on a bench warrant issued last week.

In court on Monday, Judge Stephen Aronson offered Astacio 45 days in jail and 2 years probation if she pled guilty to delinquency. Astacio would also have been required to wear an ankle monitor device for 6 months.

She declined the deal and was sent to jail without bail until her hearing.

Astacio was supposed to appear in court last week for a hearing, but she was in Thailand. The hearing was to address an alleged violation on her interlock device that was registered in April.

After failing to appear in court, Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks ordered Astacio to meet in chambers Monday to answer for her conduct, or face ‘voluntary abandonment’ of her public office.

