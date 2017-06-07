Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center helping WNY men combat addiction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I was a line cook at a major college and I got fired from that job and everything went downhill from there,” said Michael English, Adult Rehabilitation Center program graduate.

Michael English says he struggled with addiction for nearly 20 years.

“Opiates, marijuana, and alcohol. And my ex she tried to help me but I wouldn’t let it go,” said English.

He says things didn’t start to turn around until he came to the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center on Military Road in Buffalo.

“If it wasn’t for the Salvation Army my life would be shot,” said English.

“We have people who just suffer from alcoholism, guys who come in that’s a mix of drug use and alcohol. So the opiate epidemic is really something that is at the forefront of what we’re trying to combat here,” said Captain Brayden Swires, Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center Administrator for Business.

Michael went through an intensive drug and alcohol recovery program. Participants live on site for 6 to 12 months. They meet with counselors, take classes, help with work in the building, and pray.

“For us we believe in a holistic approach of mind body and spirit. So the Salvation Army being a church, that faith based component is a big part of that,” said Swires.

Michael officially graduated from the program in April and has been clean and sober for almost 1 year. He’s now a Family Associate at one of the Salvation Army thrift stores.

“For the sick and suffering addicts they need to get in here. If they could they need to find a way and get in here. The program will change their lives. Believe me, I’m proof,” said English.

The Adult Rehabilitation Center has space for 90 people and currently has 45 beds available.

For more information on the program, go to http://www.satruck,org or call 1-800-SATRUCK