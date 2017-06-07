Third defendant sentenced for severely injuring 64-year-old man

Related Coverage 2 teens sentenced for severely injuring 64-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A third defendant in the unprovoked beating of a homeless man has been granted youthful offender status.

The defendant was 14 years old at the time of the attack, which occurred on the morning of Sept. 22 at Ellicott and Broadway streets in Buffalo.

The defendant, along with co-defendants Aaron Gallon, 18, of Buffalo, and Armontae Moss, 18, of Buffalo, stomped a 64-year-old man, causing severe physical injuries including head trauma and skull fractures.

Gallon and Moss both pleaded guilty to second degree attempted murder and were both sentenced to seven years in prison last week.

Due to his Youthful Offender status, the third defendant has been sentenced to one and one-third to four years in prison.