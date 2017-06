CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police and fire crews responded to a boat fire on the Niagara River Wednesday night.

The boat appeared to be fully engulfed in flames near the shore at Niawanda Park. Police say two people were on the boat when the fire started and both made it off safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown. News 4 will update when additional information is available.