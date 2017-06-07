Wednesday “Live at Larkinville” series begins tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Keybank Live at Larkin series kicks off tonight with One World Tribe and Empress and the Royals Slyboots Circus.
The series runs every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Sept. 6 at Larkin Square.
Each concert will feature at least two bands playing live, local, and original music. Food trucks will offer dining options, and beer, wine, and other beverages will be available from Larkin Square.
Here’s the rest of the Live at Larkin series lineup:
June 14:
- Blues 4 Vets Peter Case
- Buffalo Blues Benefit Band ft. Dave Constantino, Grace Lougen, David Michael Miller & more
June 21:
- John & Mary & the Valkyries
- Ten Cent Howl
June 28:
- The Jumpers
- The Irving Klaws
July 5:
- Latin at Larkin La Krema
- Wendell Rivera + Salsa by Sarah
July 12:
- Miller & the Other Sinners
- Freightrain
July 19:
- Grateful Dead Cornell ’77 Revisited
- Workingman’s Dead
July 26:
- Colored Musicians Club Centennial
- Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra + Brotha Perry
August 2:
- South Buffalo Night
- Brian Higgins & the Exchange Street Band Crikwater + John Higgins
August 9:
- Twang Gang
- w/ guests
August 16:
- Viva Elvis
- Party Squad + Band Named Sue
August 23:
- Vin DeRosa & Vitamin D
- Toney Rhodes
August 30:
- Music is Art Fest Preview
- Future Sounds of Buffalo Hayden Fogle & the Ambassadors
September 6:
- Dive House Union
- Jony James Band