Wednesday “Live at Larkinville” series begins tonight

PHOTO FROM Larkinsquare.com.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Keybank Live at Larkin series kicks off tonight with One World Tribe and Empress and the Royals Slyboots Circus.

The series runs every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Sept. 6 at Larkin Square.

Each concert will feature at least two bands playing live, local, and original music. Food trucks will offer dining options, and beer, wine, and other beverages will be available from Larkin Square.

Here’s the rest of the Live at Larkin series lineup:

 

June 14:

  • Blues 4 Vets Peter Case
  • Buffalo Blues Benefit Band ft. Dave Constantino, Grace Lougen, David Michael Miller & more

 

June 21:

  • John & Mary & the Valkyries
  • Ten Cent Howl

 

June 28:

  • The Jumpers
  • The Irving Klaws

 

July 5:

  • Latin at Larkin La Krema
  • Wendell Rivera + Salsa by Sarah

 

July 12:

  • Miller & the Other Sinners
  • Freightrain

 

July 19:

  • Grateful Dead Cornell ’77 Revisited
  • Workingman’s Dead

 

July 26:

  • Colored Musicians Club Centennial
  • Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra + Brotha Perry

 

August 2:

  • South Buffalo Night
  • Brian Higgins & the Exchange Street Band Crikwater + John Higgins

August 9:

  • Twang Gang
  • w/ guests

 

August 16:

  • Viva Elvis
  • Party Squad + Band Named Sue

 

August 23:

  • Vin DeRosa & Vitamin D
  • Toney Rhodes

August 30:

  • Music is Art Fest Preview
  • Future Sounds of Buffalo Hayden Fogle & the Ambassadors

 

September 6:

  • Dive House Union
  • Jony James Band

