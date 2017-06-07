Wednesday “Live at Larkinville” series begins tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Keybank Live at Larkin series kicks off tonight with One World Tribe and Empress and the Royals Slyboots Circus.

The series runs every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Sept. 6 at Larkin Square.

Each concert will feature at least two bands playing live, local, and original music. Food trucks will offer dining options, and beer, wine, and other beverages will be available from Larkin Square.

Here’s the rest of the Live at Larkin series lineup:

June 14:

Blues 4 Vets Peter Case

Buffalo Blues Benefit Band ft. Dave Constantino, Grace Lougen, David Michael Miller & more

June 21:

John & Mary & the Valkyries

Ten Cent Howl

June 28:

The Jumpers

The Irving Klaws

July 5:

Latin at Larkin La Krema

Wendell Rivera + Salsa by Sarah

July 12:

Miller & the Other Sinners

Freightrain

July 19:

Grateful Dead Cornell ’77 Revisited

Workingman’s Dead

July 26:

Colored Musicians Club Centennial

Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra + Brotha Perry

August 2:

South Buffalo Night

Brian Higgins & the Exchange Street Band Crikwater + John Higgins



August 9:

Twang Gang

w/ guests

August 16:

Viva Elvis

Party Squad + Band Named Sue

August 23:

Vin DeRosa & Vitamin D

Toney Rhodes



August 30:

Music is Art Fest Preview

Future Sounds of Buffalo Hayden Fogle & the Ambassadors

September 6:

Dive House Union

Jony James Band