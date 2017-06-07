Wellsville woman, 73, charged with DWI following accident involving New York State Police car

By Published:

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 73-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated related to an April 2017 incident involving a two-vehicle collision involving an unmarked New York State Police car.

Betty Lewis, 73, of Wellsville, was charged Wednesday following an investigation into the accident.

According to New York State Police, investigation revealed that Lewis had a BAC of .21 at the time of the crash.

On April 26, an unmarked NYSP vehicle, a 2016 Chrysler 200 was traveling south on State Route 417 in the village of Wellsville. A 2008 Ford Escape operated by Lewis failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of ST 417 and Madison Street and was struck by the NYSP vehicle.

Both operators were transported to Jones Memorial Hospital with no injuries.

No emergency lights were activated before or after the collision.

Lewis was issued an appearance ticket for the village of Wellsville for June 2017.

