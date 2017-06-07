Woman hit by vehicle in North Tonawanda parking lot

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – North Tonawanda Police have confirmed that a woman was hit by a vehicle in the North Tonawanda Walmart parking lot Wednesday (886 Niagara Falls Boulevard).
A report with more information is coming out soon.
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – North Tonawanda Police have confirmed that a woman was hit by a vehicle in the North Tonawanda Walmart parking lot Wednesday (886 Niagara Falls Boulevard).
A report with more information is coming out soon.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement