7-year-old boy mauled by pair of Rottweilers in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A seven-year-old child is being treated after he was attacked by two 150-lbs. Rottweilers in Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Niagara Falls Police arrived on scene in the 200 block of 70th Street around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a child being attacked by dogs.

When the first officer arrived the attack was over, and the dogs had been separated from the child by an adult female on site. The woman was screaming for help because she could barely hold the dogs back any longer.

Niagara Falls Police lieutenant Jason Sykes entered the yard and carried the child to the ambulance crew. The child, a relative of the dogs’ owner, suffered several severe injuries to his head and face and was bleeding extensively. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital by AMR for treatment. The child is still hospitalized and being treated, his condition is unknown at this time.

He is expected to live, although officers who arrived on the scene weren’t sure of that fact due to the severity of his injuries.

Sykes described the incident as “chaotic”.

“You’ve got neighbors there saying they heard screams from the back yard,” Sykes said.  “So I went up to the front gate of the back yard, it was a fenced in perimeter, and I could see a female holding back a dog. She seemed pretty exhausted.”

Sykes said he saw an opportunity when the dog seemed distracted and entered the yard, removing the child.

The owner of the dogs was instructed to quarantine the dogs for ten days- this is necessary to evaluate for rabies. We are not aware of any prior incidents with these two dogs.

Capt. Michael Trane of Niagara Falls Police said that he’d been to the home before and was familiar with the family. The police department doesn’t have any record of the dogs being aggressive before.

The owner of the dogs initially wanted the SPCA to take the dogs from her, Crane said. He added that the owner was very upset about the incident.

“Sometimes dogs don’t understand what you’re doing and become aggressive for no reason without attempting to hurt anybody,” Crane said.

 

 

 

