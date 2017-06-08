AAA encourages drivers to be caution during “100 Deadliest Days”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Along with warmer weather come the 100 deadliest days of driving of the year.

According to AAA, the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are typically marked by a spike in crashes, especially involving teen drivers.

According to AAA, for every mile on the road, drivers ages 16 to 17 are:

  • 9 times as likely as drivers 18 and older to be involved in a crash
  • 6 times as likely as drivers 18 and older to be involved in a fatal crash
  • 5 times as likely as drivers 30-59 to be involved in a crash
  • 2 times as likely as drivers 30-59 to be involved in a fatal crash

The 100 days of summer are also more dangerous because more people are on the road, said Elizabeth Carey, PR director for AAA.

“In the summer, the main thing to blame is more people behind the wheel, more people out on the roads, more people using the streets in general,” Carey said. “Everyone needs to be a little bit more careful.”

Carey added that it’s important to remember to share the road, especially in the summer months.

“More kids are outside playing, kids are chasing a ball into the street, more people are cycling, we’v got more people taking road trips,” Carey said. “There’s just more people on the road all together-even farm vehicles- this time of year.”

 

