Brant woman charged with stealing $1,700 worth of sporting goods

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 19-year-old woman from Brant has been charged with stealing $1,700 worth of sporting goods from the Seneca Nation Territory on Monday.

Alexandra Jimerson is charged with felony counts of burglary, grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property,

She was arrested following an investigation by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies. Five of the stolen items were recovered by deputies at a second-hand sporting goods store.

Jimerson also had a warrant from the town of Brant. She was transported to the Erie County Holding Center to be held pending her arraignment.

 

