BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is at the scene of what law enforcement officers say is a narcotics bust in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, News 4 confirmed that Buffalo police were executing search warrants in that section of the city.

Buffalo Police Officers are on scene continuing to investigate after an early morning drug round up pic.twitter.com/EMKBxIU7IY — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) June 8, 2017

As of 8 a.m., undercover FBI agents were still on the scene.