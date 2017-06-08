Celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday at the Darwin Martin House

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Architect Frank Lloyd Wright would have been turning 150 years old this June. Around the nation, many locations he designed are celebrating his landmark birthday by showing off his work.

Wright left his mark on several parts of Buffalo including at the Darwin Martin House. The unique residential home was designed for a Buffalo business man, Darwin D. Martin, between 1903 and 1905. The house itself is more than 14,000 square feet. In all there, are seven houses at the complex, totaling more than 35,000 square feet on the property.

The home has been undergoing restoration for several years since the mid-1990s and continues today. It’s a multi-million dollar project, fixing up the home which has been declared a National Historic Landmark.

For information for how participate in the 150th birthday celebration events, visit the Darwin Martin House website here.