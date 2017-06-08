Celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday at the Darwin Martin House

By Published:
The Darwin Martin House is considered a prime example of Prairie House design with strong horizontal lines, deep overhanging eaves, and a prominent foundation.

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Architect Frank Lloyd Wright would have been turning 150 years old this June. Around the nation, many locations he designed are celebrating his landmark birthday by showing off his work.

Wright left his mark on several parts of Buffalo including at the Darwin Martin House. The unique residential home was designed for a Buffalo business man, Darwin D. Martin, between 1903 and 1905. The house itself is more than 14,000 square feet. In all there, are seven houses at the complex, totaling more than 35,000 square feet on the property.

The home has been undergoing restoration for several years since the mid-1990s and continues today.  It’s a multi-million dollar project, fixing up the home which has been declared a National Historic Landmark.

For information for how participate in the 150th birthday celebration events, visit the Darwin Martin House website here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s