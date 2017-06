BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted on a parole violation.

Cyress Jones, 36, should be considered dangerous due to his criminal history, law enforcement said.

Jones is currently on parole for first degree burglary, first degree robbery, and second degree robbery.

He is described as 5’6″ and 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call 867-6161.