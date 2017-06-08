Former Bills WR found dead in Indiana

Nexstar contributors Published:
Buffalo Bills' James Hardy runs after a catch during NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An autopsy conducted by the Allen County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a body found in the Maumee River Wednesday as that of James W. Hardy, 31, of Fort Wayne.

The coroner’s office was not able to determine Hardy’s cause and manner of death.

Hardy was a former multi-sport standout at Elmhurst High School who went on to play football at Indiana University and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2008 after entering the draft prior to graduation.

He also was played for the Baltimore Ravens before being released in 2011.

This story was originally published by WANE, a Nexstar contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s