Former Bills WR found dead in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An autopsy conducted by the Allen County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a body found in the Maumee River Wednesday as that of James W. Hardy, 31, of Fort Wayne.

The coroner’s office was not able to determine Hardy’s cause and manner of death.

Hardy was a former multi-sport standout at Elmhurst High School who went on to play football at Indiana University and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2008 after entering the draft prior to graduation.

He also was played for the Baltimore Ravens before being released in 2011.

