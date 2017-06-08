Forty pounds of marijuana, $700,000 cash found in Thursday morning raids in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A search warrant executed at 675 LaSalle Street Thursday morning yielded forty pounds of marijuana.

In a second Thursday morning raid at an undisclosed Elmwood Avenue residence, members of the sheriff’s department’s Narcotics Unit found over $700,000 in U.S. currency.

Demetrius Johnson, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested following the raids. He was charged with a felony county of criminal possession of marijuana and is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

According to sheriff’s reports, Johnson is a three-time convicted drug felon in New York State and a twice-convicted federal felon on drug-related charges.