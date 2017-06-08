Investigation: PA man embezzled over $10,000 from Independence Ambulance company

By Published:

INDEPENDENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Pennsylvania man who was recently elected town supervisor of Genesee, Penn. has been charged with third degree grand larceny after an investigation concluded that he stole over $10,000 from a town of Independence ambulance service while he served as the organization’s treasurer.

Scott A. Luce, 33, of Genesee, was arraigned in the Town of Willing Court after he was arrested on Tuesday.

According to police reports, in Jan. 2016, Amity’s NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of possible embezzlement involving the Town of Independence Rescue Squad funds in Allegany County.

The investigation concluded that Luce had stolen over $10,000 during 2013 and 2014 while he served as treasurer.

Luce has not been with the Independence Rescue Squad since 2014.

 

