Jamestown woman facing charges after drugs, paraphernalia found in apartment with young kids

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman is facing multiple charges after Jamestown Police and members of the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at her Buffalo Street apartment.

Brandy K. McBride, 42, of Jamestown, was charged with second and third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of noxious material, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child Thursday morning.

The address, 248 Buffalo St. apt. 1, had been identified as a nuisance in the neighborhood through citizen complaints, and police investigations.

McBride was found in the apartment along with two other women and five young children ranging in age from one month to ten years old.

A search of the residence turned up 5.5 oz of cocaine, 6.5 grams of marijuana, several items of drug paraphernalia, a quantity of cash, and a canister of noxious material identified as CS gas, which is illegal to possess.

According to Jamestown Police reports, intelligence gathered indicates that McBride was the tenant of the apartment and in charge of the activity happening in the apartment.